GLEN ECHO, Md. — Glen Echo Park is a Washington-area treasure. It's a 120-year-old amusement park that's now home to a thriving community for arts and culture -- and kid's theater.

But the non-profit that now manages the park that sits between Macarthur Blvd., and the Clara Barton Parkway is now straining to maintain it.

There are broken water fountains, some weed-choked landscape beds and sometimes overflowing garbage cans. Some neighbors complain the upkeep of the park is not quite what it should be.

"Obviously, we've had a lot of rain this year, and things are getting overgrown," Katey Boerner, executive director of the non-profit Glen Echo Park Partnership for Arts and Culture, said. "But we're in the process of figuring out who the landscaping contractor will be and who is doing what."

Glen Echo was a private meeting place and amusement park from 1899 until 1968. Protesters forced it's integration in 1961. The National Park Service transferred management to Montgomery County and the Glen Echo Partnership in 2002. And now the partnership has taken over maintenance.

"It does take a very large budget, that's all I will say," Boerner said. "We are a non-profit and we are looking really big numbers to maintain this place. That's what we're grappling with."

Nine acres, tons of historic buildings -- it's a stretch for the non-profit. But there have been millions of dollars invested, including more that $1 million to restore the 1921 carousel.

"We're doing so much this summer, it's really exciting," Boerner said. "We're going to have 3,000 campers come through the park. We have day camps in arts and theater."

There's lots going on at the park, including ceramics, glass-blowing and kids program, and the partnership is convinced the future is bright.

And if you're a park supporter, the non-profit is happy to have you donate or volunteer.

