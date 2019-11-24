WASHINGTON D.C., DC — It was all about celebrating girl power at Anacostia Park at the 13th annual Girls on the Run fall 5K.

Katherine Racinos sported a tiara and celebrated her ninth birthday by taking part in Sunday morning's run

Nearly a thousand girls from across the DMV took part in the 5K. Sunday morning's festivities and race were the culmination of 10 weeks of programs offered through area schools to help girls develop life skills and boost their confidence.

The programs are geared to girls in grades third through eighth. According to Girls On The Run, research finds confidence drops twice as much in girls this age compared to their boy counterparts.

The girls cap off the program by working together on a project that gives back to the community.

Participants in the race said the program has changed their life for the better. Jenna, a third-grader, said she learned how to calm herself down with breathing when she feels angry. Fourth-grader Annabelle said she enjoyed learning about respecting others -- and herself. The program also places an emphasis on healthy eating and living an active lifestyle.

The money raised in Sunday’s race is used to ensure girls from all socioeconomic backgrounds will get the chance to participate.

More than 19,000 girls across the DMV have participated in D.C. Girls on the Run since 2006. It's a national program that started in 1996, and now takes place across the country with the motto:

"We believe that EVERY GIRL is inherently FULL OF POWER and POTENTIAL. By knowing they are the leaders of their lives, these are the girls who WILL CHANGE THE WORLD."

