ROCKVILLE, Md. -- Montgomery County police detectives are investigating reports of a man inappropriately touching a 5-year-old girl at the Rockville Memorial Library.

The alleged incident happened around 6 p.m. Saturday at the Rockville Memorial Library at 21 Maryland Avenue.

Authorities said the man, described as a white man, with a possible thin goatee and a medium build, approached the child in the children’s section of the library, pulled down the girl's pants, and touched her inappropriately, police said.

The child screamed and went and told her parents, who then called police.

Investigators watched library video surveillance and saw a possible suspect lingering in and around the children’s section for about 30 minutes before the incident.

Anyone who was in the library when the incident happened, or witnessed any part of it, or believes they may have information is asked to call detectives at 240-773-5448.