WASHINGTON — If you’re a regular shopper at any Giant or Safeway store within the D.C area, chances are you’ll have to buy your groceries elsewhere.

More than 25,000 workers employed with more than 280 combined store locations could be going on strike over wages, healthcare, and worker pensions. Their union, on Wednesday, is expected to announce their plan to hold a strike vote.

This strike comes after months of negotiations between the two grocers and their workers' union. The Local 400 union shared the following proposals they are unwilling to accept:

Freezing new workers in DC and Maryland at minimum wage for the next three years

Keeping part-timers hired after Oct. 30, 2013, at a maximum of 24 hours/week, making them ineligible for benefits

Top-of-scale increases far below other parts of the country

Immediate cuts to healthcare funding

Large increases to weekly premiums for healthcare

Eliminating promise to secure pension benefits

Cuts to future pension benefits

While contract negotiations will continue with both companies, union officials said they are prepared to take a strike vote if they are unable to reach a fair contract.

If the union and grocery store chains are unable to reach a contract, the union says they will plan to take a strike vote. If enough members vote, thousands of employees at hundreds of stores could go out on strike.

Shown is a Safeway store at the Potrero Center shopping complex in San Francisco, Monday, April 23, 2007. Grocery store chain Safeway Inc. said Thursday, April 26, 2007 its first quarter profit jumped 22 percent on a better-than-expected rise in sales, particularly at new premium lifestyle stores. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

AP

The date of the vote will be announced at the press conference, according to union officials.

While workers at Giant and Safeway are planning to vote on a strike, the Fairfax Connector workers may also go on strike.

After almost three months of contract negotiations with Transdev, Fairfax Connector's contractor, ATU Local 1764 Fairfax Connector workers have begun preparations for a second possible unfair labor practice strike.

"Transdev has once again pushed our members to the brink,” ATU International President John Costa said. "While we remain committed to negotiating with Transdev to reach a fair and just contract, we are disappointed that Fairfax County hasn’t stepped in as promised to ensure Transdev gives our members — who serve their community — the fair contract they deserve. We are once again left with no other option but to strongly consider walking off the job again later this week."

Back in December 2019, Fairfax Connector bus line workers went on strike starting at 3 a.m. Dec. 5. The strike affected 91 routes and approximately 30,000 riders.

Amalgamated Transit Union 1764 and contractor Transdev were in negotiations to agree to a new contract by Nov. 30, 2019, but negotiations broke down.

More than 600 members of ATU 1764 voted in early November 2019 to authorize the strike.

RELATED: Fairfax Connector workers continued to strike Saturday, Transdev rejects offer to return to work

RELATED: Fairfax Connector strike over for now, normal bus service expected to resume Monday

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.