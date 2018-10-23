GERMANTOWN, Md. -- The suspect in a homicide of a 20-year-old man in Germantown late Monday night is dead, Montgomery County police say Tuesday night.

The man was a suspect in the shooting and killing 20-year old Stephen Frazier in Germantown on Monday night.

However, as police closed in, the suspect took his own life inside a vehicle, on Great Seneca Highway.

The shooting happened around 12:32 a.m. in the 12900 block of Churchill Ridge Circle. When crews got to the scene they found a 20-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound outside of an apartment complex. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

They are still investigating this homicide.

Anyone with information regarding this death investigation is urged to contact the Major Crimes Division at 240.773.5070.

From the scene: Germantown fatal shooting

• 20-year-old male victim

• Officers responded 12:32 am Tuesday

• Major Crimes Division – Homicide Section here now

• 12900 block of Churchill Ridge Circle

• Victim died after taken to the ER@WUSA9 #breaking #getupdc pic.twitter.com/R6wZ2R7bp8 — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) October 23, 2018

© 2018 WUSA