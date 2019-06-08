GERMANTOWN, Md. — Police are still looking for tips in the unsolved April 16 shooting death of 18-year-old Tray Dawkins from Germantown.

Tuesday, the Victims’ Rights Foundation announced the foundation is offering an additional reward of $2,000, while Crime Solvers of Montgomery County is already offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspect or suspects.

Two other adult men were hurt and one juvenile male was hurt in the shooting in the 18700 block of Curry Powder Lane.

Police previously said it appeared someone shot at the group in a parking lot, and the shooting did not appear to be random.

Anyone with information is asked to call Montgomery County’s Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

