GERMANTOWN, Md.- Police need your help locating a missing 35-year-old woman from Germantown.

Adjaratou Zaongo was last seen leaving her home on Tilford Court Friday around 4 p.m.

Zaongo is described as a 5’4” tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes and was last seen wearing a blue and white striped dress.

Police and family are concerned for Zaongo’s welfare. Anyone with information regarding Adjaratou Zaongo’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Montgomery County Police at 301.279.8000.

