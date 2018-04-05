MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD (WUSA9) — A Montgomery County Police officer accused of assaulting a prisoner has been indicted by a grand jury.

The indictment stems from an incident on August 1, 2017. According to Montgomery County Police, Officer Devon Hitson, 32, was seen on his body camera and surveillance video assaulting the adult male prisoner in a holding cell.

The man was handcuffed behind his back.

Officer Hitson filled out a Use of Force report after the incident. Commanders reviewed the report and videos on August 7, and on August 8 Officer Hitson was suspended from duty and his police powers were removed.

He remains on paid, administrative leave.

After the criminal investigation has concluded in the court system, the police department’s administrative investigation conducted by the Internal Affairs Division will begin.

Hitson has been with the Montgomery County Police Department since February 2014 and was a patrol officer assigned to the 5th District in Germantown.

