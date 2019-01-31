GERMANTOWN, Md. — A firefighter fell through the floor of a house while battling a Germantown house fire Thursday morning, officials said.

The fire happened around 5 a.m. at 21331 Emerald Drive at a single-family home, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said. The homeowner came home and discovered the fire.

While entering the home, a firefighter fell through the floor. The firefighter was quickly extricated and has no serious injuries.

Officials said the bulk of the fire has been knocked out and there is significant damage to the home.

No other injuries were reported.