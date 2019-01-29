GERMANTOWN, Md. — A two-alarm house fire has forced several Germantown residents out of their homes and into the cold, just as a wintry blast is set to plummet temperatures in our area.

According to Pete Piringer, spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, crews responded to the 20500 block of Neerwinder Street off Waters Landing Drive just before 11 p.m. after receiving a report of a house fire. When firefighters arrived at the scene they found heavy fire conditions inside the home. Crews called for a second alarm, bringing additional apparatus and personnel to the scene.

Four people inside the home when the flames broke out were able to escape safely. Fire crews also evacuated several neighboring homes threatened by flames, Piringer said.

Approximately 95 firefighters responded, bringing the fire under control before it could spread to the other homes. Piringer says the home suffered significant damage, including structural collapse in the rear of the house. At least one other house suffered damage from the intense heat of the flames, Piringer said.

According to Piringer, at least six residents had to be evaluated by EMS at the scene. The family of four, along with a couple of their neighbors, are unable to return to their homes. No injuries have been reported.

The frigid temperatures turned the water used to douse the flames into ice at the scene. Piringer says salt trucks were called in to treat the area and surrounding streets. A Medical Ambulance Bus also responded to provide firefighters and evacuated residents temporary refuge from the cold.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.