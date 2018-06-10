GERMANTOWN, Md. -- Two teens have been charged after one made threats on social media and later they both were caught with a gun at Montgomery College on the Germantown campus Friday.

Friday morning, around 9:15 police responded to the college campus located at 20200 Observation Drive in Germantown after a report of social media threats directed at one of the students.

The victim told Montgomery County police that 17-year-old Menlik N. Sirleaf had been on the campus on October 1 and had made threats to harm him. The victim also said that Sirleaf had posted a photo on social media in which Sirleaf was holding a gun. He later made a threat on social saying that he was going to come to campus and look for the victim.

Police responded to the campus looking for Sirleaf and 18-year-old Guga Vashakidze. They saw them walking in the parking lot on the campus. Police said the two teenagers ran way when they saw police but were taken into custody shortly after.

Officers found a gun, marijuana and a digital scale in Vashakidze's backpack.

Both of the teenagers were arrested and taken to the Germantown station. During an interview with police Sirleaf told them that the items found inside of the bag were his. He also told police that he arrived on campus that morning with a gun inside of his gym bag. The two teens met inside of a bathroom where they put the gun inside of Vashakidze's bag.

Sirleaf was taken to the central processing unit and charged as an adult with attempted first-degree assault, possession of a handgun on school property and other handgun related offenses, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with the intent to distribute.

Vashakidze was charged with possession of a handgun on school property and with the possession of a controlled dangerous substance with the intent to distribute.

Sirleaf is currently being held without bond. Vashakidze is currently being held on a $5,000 bond.

