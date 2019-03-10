WASHINGTON — A three-mile stretch of Georgia Avenue will be closed Saturday to motor-vehicle traffic for D.C.'s inaugural Open Streets event. Mayor Muriel Bowser will give opening remarks at 11:30 a.m.

Residents are encouraged to walk, bike or scooter along the route to experience car-free life.

Events such as Zumba class, Go-Go performances and double dutch demos will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Road closures begin at 8 a.m.

Capital Bikeshare will be offering free unlimited 30-minute rides during the event.

See the interactive map below for activity details.

To learn more about Open Streets programming, visit the website.

