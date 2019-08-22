WASHINGTON — Lovers of Middle East cuisine unite, the 'best falafel in New York,' is coming to D.C.

Taim, which calls itself a 'vegetarian mecca' and 'vegan temple,' is slated to open Saturday in the heart of Georgetown, near the intersection of M Street and Wisconsin Avenue.

Taim, a vegetarian and kosher falafel shop, is opening August 24 in Georgetown, D.C.

Taim

An homage to bustling falafel shops of Israel, Taim first began as a tiny storefront in the West Village in 2005. The business gradually grew in three locations, captained by Chef Einat Admony and Stefan Nafziger.

Now a fourth location is opening its doors, just two minutes from the waterfront.

The pita and hummus joint gives reason to celebrate for those who keep a strict kosher diet in a city with limited kosher options: Taim is under DC Kosher certification.

Shmuel Herzfeld DC Kosher now certifies Taim's DC location. It will open its doors in a few days, so please be patient.

DC Kosher, run by Rabbi Shmuel Herzfeld; Rabbi of Ohev Shalom in Silver Spring, and Maharat Ruth Friedman; Maharat at The National Synagogue, started in 2019 and grew out of a need for more options in a kosher desert.

DC Kosher has certified eight vegan and vegetarian restaurants, joining SouperGirl, certified by Star K, and Char Bar under supervision of the VAAD of greater Washington.

For a complete list of kosher establishments in the District, see this map:

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.