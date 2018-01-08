Georgetown — WASHINGTON The videos have been shared millions of times now. On Monday, former President Barack Obama and Former Vice President Joe Biden surprised a few DC employees when they decided to visit a small Georgetown businesses, called Dog Tag Bakery.

Fans are still soaking up the "bromance," but it’s actually the small bakery that’s a big deal.

Although, the employees did get a kick out-of seeing the two together.

“The ‘bromance’ is very real,” laughed Meghan Ogilvie. “Honestly, when they walked in it felt like two best friends, old best friends coming in for lunch. Again, if they weren’t leaders of the free world at one point, it felt like they were just coming in and they were so genuine.”

While a surprise, the visit was also significant.

Meghan Ogilvie is the CEO of Dog Tag Bakery, which is also a non-profit organization. They serve the Veteran community.

“What we’re doing here is we use a bakery as a living business school to teach veterans of service-connected disabilities, military spouses and military caregivers to understand the entrepreneurial mindset within our own small business,” Ogilvie said.

Fans are still enjoying the "bromance" video from @BarackObama & @JoeBiden 's surprise visit to @DogTagBakery ... but it's actually the bakery that's a big deal! CEO Meghan Ogilvie says it's a non-profit that serves the #Veteran community. @wusa9 #SupportOurVeterans #Georgetown pic.twitter.com/0tP4Pe1fx5 — Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) August 1, 2018

The bakery has two floors because there is a classroom upstairs. Every five months, Ogilvie said a new cohort of students takes part in seven classes taught by Georgetown University professors. At the end of the program, they graduate with a Certificate in Business Administration from Georgetown’s School of Continuing Studies.

Before receiving the certificate, they get to experience the stress and rewards of running your own business by working with the bakery.

Some are even doing the baking.

Also key, they teach veterans how to deal with disabilities like PTSD while in the work force.

Obama and Biden made their surprise trip during class hours on Monday.

“As soon as President Obama walked through that door, and Vice President Biden walked through, everyone just gasped,” said Ogilvie.

Ogilvie said both men took the time to sit down, meet their students and hear their business ideas.

Within 20 minutes of their visit, we're told there was a line out-the-door. Ogilvie said they had 30 online orders and had their largest sale the following day.

“This is really about who we serve and it’s the military and military families, so we’re just grateful that they came by and we’d love for them to come back,” said the Dog Tag CEO.

