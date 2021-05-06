DC Fire: Man left in 'critical, life-threatening condition' after water rescue in Potomac River

It has not yet been confirmed by DC Fire and EMS how exactly the person ended up in the river, officials say.

WASHINGTON — DC Fire and EMS crews say they have rescued a person in "critical, life-threatening condition" from the Potomac River Thursday evening.

According to officials, the victim, who has not been identified, has been transported to land from the Potomac River near the Key Bridge in D.C.

Fire and EMS crews have removed an adult male from the water, who was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Officials tell WUSA9 they searched the area and confirmed there were no other patients – other than the individual removed.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest.