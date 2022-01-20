Federal trial for three former Minneapolis officers begins Thursday in St. Paul

J Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are all charged with violating the rights of George Floyd on the day he was killed in May 2020.

Jury selection begins Thursday morning at the federal courthouse in St. Paul in the trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights in May 2020.

J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are charged with depriving Floyd of his constitutional rights while acting under government authority, as fellow officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd's neck, causing his death.

The trial will look similar to Derek Chauvin's Minneapolis trial last year: the federal courthouse is ringed with chain link fences, and officers will be standing by on security duty.

According to one legal expert, even the evidence will be much the same.

"We will be seeing Chauvin front and center on those videos," former U.S. Attorney Tom Heffelfinger told KARE 11 earlier this month.

Heffelfinger said even though Chauvin already pleaded guilty to his federal charges and won't be in court, he essentially will be on trial.

"The three defendants left here, to be blunt, they'll be pointing fingers at Chauvin, 'We tried to stop it, Chauvin wouldn't let us. Chauvin's responsible,'" Heffelfinger said.

One main difference between the trials is that while much of Chauvin's state trial was streamed live, cameras won't be allowed in the federal courtroom. Most of the images seen by the public will be provided by a sketch artist.

A panel of 12 jurors and six alternates will be seated to hear the case.

The jury selection process is different than in state court. Judge Paul Magnuson, who will be presiding over the trial, said during a preliminary hearing that a panel of 36 potential jurors will be brought in and questioned by him. Both prosecuting and defense attorneys will pass questions to Judge Magnuson to ask, but will not interact with jury candidates themselves.

A second panel of 36 will be questioned, and if needed, another.

Once a pool of 40 potential panelists is passed for cause, prosecutors and the defense team will use their strikes to whittle the number down to the 18 people needed to hear the case.

Magnuson has also voiced concern about the ongoing COVID situation and courtroom security, saying at a pre-trial hearing "anarchy cannot exist and will not be permitted to exist... the rule of law must prevail." He closed by encouraging the government to bring the case "into more definitive perspective... move the case along, and get it tried in a shorter time" to lessen everyone's exposure to COVID and prevent a possible mistrial.

Last month, fellow former officer Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty to federal charges involving Floyd's death.

Lane and Kueng were rookies just a few days into their jobs as full-fledged officers on the day of Floyd's death. The two were the first officers to respond to a report that Floyd had tried to pass a counterfeit $20 bill, and they helped Chauvin restrain him. Tou Thao was the second-most senior officer on the scene after Chauvin. He held back a group of bystanders shouting at the officers to get off Floyd.

The three former officers have not yet stood trial on additional state charges. On Wednesday, the state postponed that trial, rescheduling the start date from March 7 to June 13.

At the state level Thao, Lane and Kueng are each charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.