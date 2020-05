Live updates: Demonstrations in honor of George Floyd continue in the Twin Cities Sunday

More demonstrations are being held on Sunday to honor the memory of George Floyd.

MINNEAPOLIS — Sunday, May 31

2:45 p.m.

MnDOT has released more details about Sunday night's highway closures for the Twin Cities.

Officials say the closures will take effect again Sunday beginning at 8 p.m.

I-35W north/south btwn Hwy 280 & Hwy 62

I-94 east/west btwn I-694 & Hwy 280

I-394 east btwn Hwy 100 & I-94

Hwy 55 north/south btwn Hwy 62 & I-94

2:30 p.m.

The Metro Transit is suspended through Monday.

Officials say all bus, light rail and Northstar service will remain suspended through the end of Monday, June 1.

"Service has been suspended out of concern for the safety of our customers and employees, and will resume when it has been determined that it is safe to do so. While service is suspended, Metro Transit will be inspecting facilities and equipment and making necessary repairs," according to a news release.

2 p.m.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety is reporting local law enforcement made over 155 arrests Saturday and during the overnight period into Sunday.

The department expects that number to increase as more jails book suspects.

In a tweet, the DPS said arrests were for curfew and weapons violations, narcotics, and rioting.

1 p.m.

People are paying their respects to the memory of George Floyd.

Memorials, demonstrations and rallies are being held in the Twin Cities.

A large gathering was at the State Capitol lawn.

A service with music and dancing was held at 38th and Chicago in Minneapolis.

A march and rally is planned for 4 p.m. Sunday. It will begin at U.S. Bank Stadium and end at the State Capitol.

9:30 a.m.

Gov. Walz is extending the order for 8 p.m. curfew for Minneapolis and St. Paul for Sunday night. He is also extending the closures of major highways.

Minneapolis was calmer overnight after the Minnesota National Guard deployed 4,100 soldiers, in addition to an increased police presence.

"Thanks to all who participated in restoring order to our streets. It gets us back to where we were before, but that is not good enough," said Gov. Walz.

The governor said that Minnesotans need to address the conditions that led to the death of George Floyd and the murder charge against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

"We had no significant fires last night," said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

"We should focus on that George Floyd should be alive today," said St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter.

DPS Commissioner John Harrington said preliminary data shows 55 arrests were made during last night's unrest. But as many as another 40 to 50 arrests were made overnight.

Harrington said most arrests last night involved weapons violations. Police officers say they saw cars without license plates on them, lights out, windows blacked out.

When officers went back to those cars they saw several cars had been stolen and were full of rocks and other weapons.

1:33 a.m.

In an early morning news conference Sunday, Minnesota Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell said the situation in the Twin Cities is mostly stable.

"Tonight we feel it went far better," Schnell said, comparing Saturday night to the chaos of Friday, as protests over the death of George Floyd descended into riots.

"One, there was clarity ... and there was an overwhelming number of resources that were brought to bear, which was critical," he said.

Schnell said there was also "incredible compliance" with the 8 p.m. curfew.

"There was a tremendous level of community support for the curfew, as hard as that is to do in an open and civil society," he said.

Schnell said law enforcement is still pursuing small groups that tend to go into residential areas and then come back onto the "main thoroughfare."

"There have not been large issues in terms of property damage," he said. "But we also do not want to be overly confident."

Schnell said that while they feel they have the resources they need, they know there are still people "out and about whose intent is not very community focused."

Law enforcement crews will remain out Sunday morning, Schnell said.

Authorities are still working on finalizing arrest numbers, but Schnell said they will get those out as soon as they can. He said as of 10 p.m. there were dozens, and he doesn't know how many more people have been arrested since then.

Saturday night's demonstrations were significantly less violent than Friday's, as state leaders put forth a larger show of strength with thousands of national guard soldiers and additional police officers and state troopers.

Schnell said that Gov. Tim Walz will have to decide whether to maintain the curfew past Saturday night, or to continue with the full mobilization of the Minnesota National Guard.

"We want to make sure that the people of Minneapolis and across Minnesota feel safe and comfortable," he said. "And that's really what this mission was about from the beginning, to restore order."

"Do I think we made progress tonight? Yes," he said. "Do I think this is a long-term proposition in terms of the need for this level of personnel? No. But ultimately the goal is to restore the situation to where regular normal public safety ... can meet the needs of the Twin Cities."

Schnell said there are groups of five to 10 or 20 that will separate, then reconnect.

"They may arrest one or two and then ultimately they split up again," he said. "And we think that that's going to be some of the tactics throughout the night."

He said they also believe there's still a possibility that some of the more professional entities out on the streets may want to engage more aggressively.

"We did see groups that did try and leave Minneapolis and head into St. Paul," Schnell said, and it was the objective of St. Paul police and the joint command to prevent that.

"A line was established, there was attempts to breach that line, that line was held in a positive way," he said. Schnell did not know if there were arrests in that incident.

Schnell said there were "many thousands" of law enforcement officers and national guard members present Saturday night. There were thousands Friday, too, but we had a "much larger crowd," Schnell said.

Compared to 700 national guard soldiers on Friday, 4,100 came out to assist local law enforcement on Saturday.

"We had incredible levels of compliance I would say," Schnell said.

Aside from a vehicle fire on I-35 and a few "Molotov cocktail" type incidents, Schnell said they did not see any large-scale fires on Saturday.

Schnell said the Twin Cities are not "out of the woods" yet but he believes they have the resources to deal with anything else that comes up Sunday.

12:26 a.m.

Minneapolis police say an individual shot at officers while they were patrolling near the 1400 block of Lake Street around 11 p.m.

According to a tweet from the department, officers encountered three suspects and one of the suspects shot at the officers.

The three suspects were taken into custody and no officers returned fire. One gun was recovered and one suspect was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

12:03 a.m.

Minneapolis police say officers are responding to a report of people trying to start a fire at a building on the 1600 block of 6th Street South in the city's Cedar Riverside neighborhood.

It's one of relatively few reported arson attempts overnight Saturday into Sunday.