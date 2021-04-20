DC professional sports teams, athletes react to Derek Chauvin verdict

The jury deliberated for less than 12 hours before returning a verdict of guilty on all charges related to the death of George Floyd in 2020.

WASHINGTON — Some of Washington D.C.'s professional teams and athletes took to Twitter to react to the verdict that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd.

Bystander video viewed around the world, and multiple police body cameras, captured Chauvin kneeling on Floyd for nine minutes and 29 seconds in the street outside Cup Foods that night. He was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, and Judge Peter Cahill later reinstated a third-degree murder charge against him.

The Washington Football Team released a statement saying:

"The trail of Derek Chauvin has served as a painful, searing reminder that a senseless murder took place and claimed the life of an individual, George Floyd. We continue to keep George Floyd’s family and his community in our hearts, our thoughts, and our prayers.

The Long path in our social and cultural reckoning since his passing, acknowledging racism and racial bias and working toward equality and opportunity in our country, begins with accountability.

This guilty verdict rendered sends a long overdue message that those who perpetuate the mistreatment of communities of color can and will be held accountable.

And it is our sincere hope that the important and difficult conversations that George Floyd’s murder has sparked will not end today, tomorrow, nor in the future. It is our commitment that we will be persistent, on behalf of our community and in front of our leaders, in supporting those conversations so that the events of last summer and today’s verdict bring forth a legacy of change in the service of racial equity and justice for all."

Washington Head Football Coach Ron Rivera quote tweeted the football team's post saying, "And we as a team will continue on this path of equity, inclusion & justice for all."

Washington Football Team President Jason Wright posted on Twitter, "I breathed deeply and, unexpectedly, the tears flowed. I had no idea how much I carried this emotionally and I’m guessing I’m not alone. No personal cynicism (of which I have a lot) can silence the heart’s longing for justice."

Jason Wright became the NFL's first Black president of an NFL team last summer, just after Floyd's murder.

Mystics guard Natasha Cloud tweeted "This is Justice" on her Twitter page.

Cloud and her WNBA colleagues have been active in the fight against social injustice and police brutality, participating in protests and sticking with the work they began four years ago. "First time in what feels like forever that the justice system didn’t fail us. It’s a baby step ... but it’s a step" Cloud also posted on Twitter. Last summer, Cloud became the first women's basketball player to sign a shoe deal with Converse for her activism as much as her basketball skills.

The Washington Mystics released a statement saying:

"While justice has been rightfully served in the case of George Floyd, we continue to mourn his loss and must not forget the countless others who have suffered injustice in countless ways throughout our country’s history."

The Washington Wizards tweeted:

"We are proud to continue to stand with our players as an organization as they raise awareness and ultimately drive change on this crucial cause."

Last summer Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal shared an emotional encounter he had with police when he was pulled over on I-495 two years ago.

"I'm literally on the side of the highway with my wife, me, and one of my friends sitting on the median" Beal said. "He comes up to me and says, 'What if I f*** up your Monday and put you in a headlock and arrest you right now?' I didn't do anything," Beal said.

Beal said because he was a Black athlete, driving a nice vehicle, he was wrongfully profiled.

"How am I supposed to respond to that? I would just be waking up with an ESPN headline saying my interaction with police," Beal said. "It doesn't happen to just me, it happens to everyone, everywhere. It's everywhere."

Monumental Sports and Entertainment owns the Washington Mystics, Wizards (NBA), and Capitals (NHL). In a statement, the company says "Justice has been rightfully served."

The Washington Nationals reacted to the verdict post a picture of George Floyd that says "Rest in peace."

Here's how some other local sports figures are reacting to the Derek Chauvin verdict:

2-time Super Bowl champion and former Maryland Terrapin Torrey Smith.

Pro Bowl receiver and Gaithersburg, Maryland, native Stefon Diggs.

