GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police arrested one person after an assault in Gaithersburg left one person with stab wounds and three other people injured.

Montgomery County Police confirmed the responded to a call at 2:56 p.m. at Rothbury Drive and Goshen Road.

Police said only one of the four victims had stab wounds.

After 4:30 p.m., police said two of the victims refused treatment.

Aerial images from Sky9 showed police putting up crime tape in a parking lot.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

