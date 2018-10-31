GAITHERSBURG, Md. -- A Motel 6 in Gaithersburg had to be evacuated after a fire broke out overnight.

Around 85 firefighters responded to the hotel located on Quince Orchard Rd after a two-alarm fire happened overnight. When crews got to the scene fire was seen coming from the second floor of the building.

Several patrons had to be helped and the motel was evacuated, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Damages have been estimated at about $150,000.

Update - Motel 6, Quince Orchard Rd, Gaithersburg; room & contents on 2nd floor; fire showing upon arrival; precautionary 2nd Alarm; occupant (room of origin) whereabouts unknown; Cause, under investigation; Damage, ~$150K; ~85 FFs on scene; several patrons assisted & evacuated pic.twitter.com/FTQYT6BOEM — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) October 31, 2018

