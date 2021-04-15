Police: Suspect in custody after heavy police presence flooded downtown Gaithersburg

Officials told WUSA9 that this incident is not related to Wednesday's incident off of North Summit Avenue in Gaithersburg.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A large police presence flooded Gaithersburg’s downtown Crown neighborhood on Thursday after police say they were searching for a suspect wanted for second-degree rape.

According to the Montgomery County Police Department, detectives were looking for a "wanted suspect" as the suspect fled from authorities just after 4 p.m.

Later just before 5:30 p.m., Montgomery County Police said the suspect turned himself in to authorities and is now in custody. The suspect, according to police, was served with a warrant for second-degree rape. The name of the suspect and additional information will be released once the suspect is processed, police said.

Officials told WUSA9 that this incident is not related to Wednesday's incident off of North Summit Avenue in Gaithersburg.

Just yesterday, Gaithersburg Police officers took on gunfire from a person on a top floor balcony Wednesday afternoon in the 300 block of N. Summit Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Police tweet.

Montgomery County Police said that Gaithersburg Police officers were in the area after being dispatched by their own department to investigate a parking violation.

While questioning a driver they believed was under the influence, two officers reported that a gun went off and a shot came dangerously close to them.

The shooting led to a shelter in place order lasting several hours for people living at the Spring Ridge apartment complex in the 300 block of N. Summit Avenue, according to Gaithersburg Police in a statement to WUSA9.

Cynthia Wilson, who lives in the Spring Ridge apartment complex, said she heard the shot when she went outside.

"I went out on the balcony and I heard a gunshot," she said. "I remained alert after that because it sounded like a gunshot to me. I was scared.”

Video captured by Wilson showed a group of officers behind a corner of an apartment building, some of them holding long guns, as others looked for whoever shot the gun.

Michelle Sodee, who also lives at Spring Ridge, told WUSA 9 that she knew something was wrong when she saw a SWAT car moving near her home.

"There were people with big guns walking by," she said. "It was definitely scary. I was surprised it was going on. You hear things going on but to be right next to it is just insane.”