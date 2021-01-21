x
PD: Bomb threat made against Gaithersburg police station

Officials are urging residents and drivers to avoid the area as crews are continuing their investigation.
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Gaithersburg Police are currently investigating a bomb threat made to one of its police stations, the department said on Twitter.

Police said that street closures are in effect for Fulks Corner between South Frederick Avenue and Olde Towne Avenue in Gaithersburg while they investigate. 

Officials are urging residents and drivers to avoid the area as crews are continuing their investigation.

There is no word at this time regarding any suspect(s) in custody or suspect(s) information.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest.

