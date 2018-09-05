GAITHERSBURG, MD (WUSA9) -- A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting and sexually abusing three family members.

Police arrested Ancelmo Osmin Diaz, 59, in Gaithersburg. He's accused of assault and sexual offenses involving three family members. Two of the victims are juveniles, police said.

According to Montgomery County Police, investigators are releasing this information due to Diaz's employment as a building services employee at Gaithersburg High School.

On May 2, detectives received information from one of the juveniles. She accused Diaz of inappropriately touching her for three years.

Police interviewed a second juvenile family member who said Diaz inappropriately touched her for five years.

It was later discovered that Diaz also sexually abused another family member when she was 18 years old. Investigators believe all of these incidents happened at Diaz's home.

According to police, Diaz made statements partially admitting to touching the victims in an interview with detectives.

He turned himself in to police on May 8 and was transported to a Central Processing Unit. He was charged with six counts of sexual abuse of a minor, seven counts of fourth-degree sex offense and one count of second-degree assault.

Detectives are requesting that parents of students who attend Gaithersburg High School talk to your children about possible interactions with Diaz and contact the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400 if you believe your child was victimized.

