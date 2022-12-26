Fire burns down Gaithersburg home leaving 3 residents homeless

The residents woke up to a fire from the second floor of the bedroom and tried put out the fire themselves, but they soon realized it was too much to handle.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Three residents were displaced following a fire on the second floor of a home in Gaithersburg, Maryland, early Monday morning, officials said.

Firefighters with the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a two-story house fire in the 18900 block of Glendower Road off Goshen Road around 3:30 a.m.

The residents woke up to a fire in the second-floor bedroom and tried to put out the fire themselves, but they soon realized it was too much for them to handle, officials said. The occupants left the home and called 911.

Firefighters quickly arrived at the scene to find heavy fire coming from inside the house, according to MCFRS Public Information Office Pete Piringer. All occupants exited safely from the home, and no injuries were reported.

Investigators determined the fire started from inside a wood-framed enclosure for a mental chimney pipe, officials said.

The estimated damage from the fire was $175,000.