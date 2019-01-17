WASHINGTON — It all started with a dinner.

Nevin Martell, a food writer, was sitting down with the owner of Mess hall for a meal, and inevitably, the conversation turned to the shutdown.

"I look around and I know so many hurt by the shutdown," Martell said. "And it sucks for them. It sucks for their families."

So the two of them started to think about a way to help. They figured, they should probably stay in their lane.

"I can't pay someones mortgage," said.

"I can't pay someone's car payment. I've donated to food pantries. What else can I do? I'm a food writer. I know the food scene."

That's when they thought of the idea. The two created a website called payitfurloughed.com, in which people can "donate" a beer with a click of a button.

Furloughed workers can then go and collect these beers at four local spots: Shop Made in DC, Atlas Brew works, Three Stars Brewing Company, and DC Brau.

"This is the largest beer fund that I know of," Martell laughed. "Because in College nobody ever had any money."

That's certainly not the case now. As of Thursday afternoon, over 2,000 beers had been donated, equaling nearly $15,000 raised.

"People may have big problems right now. but a beer makes everything a little bit better. Especially when it's free."

Hours:

Atlas Brew Works is open Monday through Thursday 4pm – 10pm, Friday 4pm – 11pm, Saturday 11am –11pm, Sunday 11am – 10pm.



DC Brau is open Tuesday - Wednesday 3pm - 8pm, Thursday 4pm – 9 pm, Friday 3pm – 11pm, Saturday, 12pm – 8 pm, and Sunday 12pm – 6 pm.



Shop Made in DC is participating Monday - Friday 11am - 8pm, and Saturday - Sunday 11am - 6pm.



3 Stars Brewing Company is open Tuesday - Friday 4pm - 9pm,

Saturday 1pm - 7pm, and Sunday 12pm - 6pm