School has been free and full-time for kids three and up in The District for ten years now.

Now, a new study has found that it’s not just the kids who have benefited, but it’s their moms too.

Rasheed Mallk, a policy analyst with the independent think-tank, the Center for American Progress, said D.C.’s free preschool is unique.

“There’s really no other city in the country that offers those two years," said Malik.

Free preschool has been available in D.C. since 2008. Fast forward ten years and nearly 20,000 of the District’s preschoolers are enrolled in full time school. That’s 70 percent of D.C.'s 3-year-olds and 90 percent of 4-year-olds.

Malik said that because of that widespread enrollment and the length of time the program has been in place, he was able to study its impact on the rates of mothers with young children in the workplace.

"We didn’t expect to get such a big result," said Malik.

Malik said after factoring in other reasons, like in-migration to D.C., he has charted a ten percent increase in maternal participation.

"It’s huge," said Malik.

Malik says that means D.C.’s overall economy is better off.

It also pushes back again the persistent wage gap between men and women.

“It’s actually motherhood that is the source of the gender wage gap. Mothers are much more likely to take time out of the workforce," said Malik.

In D.C., the families who benefiting the most are those on the highest and lowest end of the income scale, including single moms.

“It can be really really hard to try and find consistent work when you’re raising young kids and so this really big public subsidy of child care essentially can do wonders for helping single moms get back into the workforce.”

D.C. now has the highest percentage of working mothers in the country.

That’s in contrast to other big U.S. cities, where Malik thinks the cost of daycare is dragging those rates down.

