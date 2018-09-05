Take mom out on the town this weekend!

Here are some FREE events we found in DC, MD, and VA!

DC:

Saturday, May 12th: Let your hair down with mom at the 5th Annual Funk Parade Festival. The Funk Parade is a one-of-a-kind day fair, parade and music festival, celebrating Washington DC's vibrant music and arts, the U Street neighborhood, and the Spirit of Funk that brings us all together. The Day Fair is from 1PM-7PM, Parade from 5-6PM, and you and mom can dance the night away at the Music Festival from 7PM-12AM.

Sunday, May 13th: The Art of Living Foundation presents the MOTHER’S DAY MEDITATION SPECIAL from 3PM-4:30PM. A free 1.5-hour meditation workshop filled with meditation, relaxation techniques and fun. Designed to make her day special and leave her feeling relaxed, calm and happy. Registration required.

VA:

Friday, May 11th: Enjoy live music with Mom on Friday night at Friday Night Live! in Herndon, VA. This FREE outdoor concert happens every Friday so grab mom and a blanket to enjoy Gonzo's Nose on Friday!

Sunday, May 13th: Free Mother’s Day Tours at many Virginia historic spots on Mother's Day including Gadsby’s Tavern Museum - Gadsby’s Tavern Museum offers free tours on Mother’s Day from 12 to 5 p.m. for all visiting mothers! Last tour at 4:45 p.m. (Cost is $4 for all other adults and $2 for children ages 11-17). Treat Mom to a tour of the historic tavern that George Washington frequented in Old Town Alexandria. Tours begin at quarter past and quarter ‘til the hour.

Sunday, May 13th: Free Mother's Day Sing-Along Screening of MAMMA MIA! the movie. 10AM at AMC Tysons Corner. Free and open to all interested, space permitting. No tickets or RSVPs needed.

MD:

Saturday, May 12: A Mother's Day Story Time featuring the book "I've Loved You Since Forever" and "Everything Is Mama". Activities to follow. 11AM. Barnes and Noble, Annapolis.

Saturday May 12: Salute the Sunset Concert at National Harbor. This week's free concert is from 7PM-8PM and features The U.S. Army Blues. Part of the United States Army Band “Pershing’s Own,” the U.S. Army Blues is the premier jazz ensemble of the United States Army.

© 2018 WUSA