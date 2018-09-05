FREDERICK, Md. (WUSA9) -- A Frederick man was arrested Tuesday night after he crashed his car into a Frederick Police Department officer's cruiser and tried to run away.

According to a Frederick Police Department report, Acting Sgt. Duane Ertter was on patrol in the area of Baughmans Lane and Rosement Avenue when 32-year-old Reginald Snowden struck Ertter's police cruiser head-on.

Police say Snowden got out of his car and ran from the scene. He was later arrested behind a nearby residence.

PREVIOUS: Maryland State Police cracking down on distracted driving in Frederick Co.

Both Acting Sgt. Errter and Snowden were transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

In the report, Snowden was wanted on an outstanding warrant along with charges for 1st Degree Assault, 2nd Degree Assault and Fleeing and Eluding.

© 2018 WUSA