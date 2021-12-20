Suspect fled mall in Frederick stealing $24,000 worth of jewelry, sheriff's office says

The Frederick County Sheriff's office detained one suspect in the robbery while the other made off with $24,000 worth of jewelry.

According to a statement from Frederick County Sheriff's Office (FCSO), deputies responded Sunday after 1 p.m. to a robbery occurring at Walden Jewelers. When they arrived, mall security and a "local citizen" were detaining 18-year-old Francisco Drew Vaughn of Temple Hills inside the store. FCSO's statement did not indicate how Vaughn is connected to the robbery and if he faces any charges.

According to FCSO, there was a "second suspect" connected to the robbery who fled the scene "in an older model Audi, black in color with a faded roof." Deputies said the second suspect was seen wearing "a black in color Hilfiger jacket with 'Hilfiger' in white letters on top of the hood, light-colored jeans, and green and white sneakers."

Deputies say the second suspect fled the scene with a jewelry case worth $2,000 and a diamond-encrusted watch worth $22,000.

FCSO Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said in a statement that there is an increased presence of foot patrols and mobile units around local businesses in the area.

“We will not let Frederick County become another area of America where crime and looting becomes rampant during this holiday season,” he says in the statement.