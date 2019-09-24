FREDERICK, Md. — Frederick County has received a $5.5 million grant to pay for 38 additional firefighter positions within its Division of Fire and Rescue Services.

The grant is a federally funded award that is part of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program.

"With more firefighters on staff, we can improve response times, reduce our reliance on overtime, and better support our volunteer companies," County Executive Jan Gardner said in a statement released Friday.

A spokesperson for Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services said there will be 452 operational career firefighters.

According to the statement, the actual grant of $5,498,585 will pay for 75% of the salary and benefits for the 38 positions for two years and 35% for a third year.

When asked how the positions will be funded beyond 3 years, a spokesperson said, "The County and Executive Jan Gardner are committed to the grant program requirements and are working to ensure that future budgets encompass the acquiring of solely funding these positions long after the grant expires."

Frederick County's grant is the 8th largest award in the country. This is the second time the county has received a SAFER grant. In 2016, the county was awarded $6.3 million in funding to hire 41 additional combined firefighter and emergency medical positions.

The county's Division of Fire and Rescue Services consists of 23 combined career plus volunteer stations as well as six all volunteer stations. The department is responsible for providing fire and emergency medical serves to over 255,000 residents.

"Thirty-eight is a generous award, one in which we are extremely thankful for. Frederick County is rapidly growing and thus is the need for expanding services. We are working now to identify the resources needed to make this a successful hiring process and to utilize these position in the most efficient way possible," said the spokesperson.

A stipulation of the grant requires the county to fill all 38 positions within 180 days of the award date. The spokesperson said they project to have all positions filled by March 2020.

The positions are available online now and will remain open until Oct. 7. Candidates can apply through www.governmentjobs.com or www.frederickfireandrescue.com.

