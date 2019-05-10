FREDERICK, Md. — Frederick County Fire officials said six people have been transported to nearby hospitals after a bridge collapsed in the 3000 block of Poffenberger Road around 3:45 p.m Saturday.

Officials said the bridge is a pedestrian bridge and there were eight people on on it at the time of the collapse.

One person was transported to Shock Trauma Center, three transferred to nearby hospitals and two refused medical transfers, fire and rescue officials said. Officials also said there was no sign of any life-threatening injuries.

The pedestrian bridge is located just south of Catoctin Creek Park & Nature Center in Jefferson, Md.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.