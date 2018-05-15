FREDERICK, Md. -- An 18-year-old girl was shot and killed by a 17-year-old over the weekend in Frederick, police said.

Genesis Marie McCarter-Berretto, of Gaithersburg was identified as the victim, Frederick police stated.

Authorities said the shooting happened overnight on May 13 at a home located in the 1800 block of Weybridge Road in Frederick. When officers got to the scene they found McCarter-Berretto with a gunshot wound to her upper body. A juvenile male was also found with a gunshot wound to his lower leg.

The 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The juvenile male was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ean Lanell Davis-Lattimore, 17, was taken into custody and as being charged as an adult with the following offenses: murder-1st degree (victim McCarter-Berretto), murder-2nd degree (victim McCarter-Berretto), assault-1st degree (victim McCarter-Berretto), attempted murder-1st degree (juvenile male victim), attempted murder-2nd degree (juvenile male victim)

and assault-1st degree (juvenile male victim).

Police are still investigating this shooting. They do not believe it was a domestic-related incident.

The Frederick Police Department is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Dewees at 240-409-0280. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Department's tip line voicemail 301-600-TIPS (8477), text at 240-674-TIPS (8477), or e-mail fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.

© 2018 WUSA