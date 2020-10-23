Two other people were taken to the hospital after a large structure fire broke out Friday morning in Buxton.

BUXTON, N.C. — Dare County officials confirmed on Saturday morning that four people died in the house fire on Cape Hatteras Lane in Buxton on Oct. 23.

A large fire broke out inside the home Friday morning at 46110 Cape Hatteras Lane.

Volunteer fire departments from Buxton, Hatteras and Frisco responded to the fire around 4 a.m.

A second alarm went out shortly after, and additional units responded to the scene.

Officials said Dare County EMS took two people to the Outer Banks Hospital in Nags Head.

Fire crews remain at the scene, officials said.

Glen Hancock, a neighbor, said the fire has shaken the community.

“It’s still fresh and hurts because I knew those people,” he said.

He describes the scene as, “It was chaotic. It was like a war zone out here.”

Hancock said his home is right next to the houses that got burned. “I mean it was so early the fire department wasn’t here yet, it was people running around screaming trying to make sure everybody was out,” said Hancock.

He said he tried to help put out the flames as well, before crews arrived.

“I mean it was so hot you couldn’t even get close. That little bit of water wasn’t going to do anything - I was praying that that wouldn’t reach to my house,” he said.

He said the neighborhood is a small, tight-knit, military community.

The U.S. Coast Guard Sector North Carolina posted a statement on its Facebook from Capt. Matt Baer, Commander of Sector North Carolina:

“This morning, a fire took place at a commercial residential complex in Buxton, North Carolina where several active duty Coast Guard members live.

With great sadness, I have confirmed that the family of one of our active duty members is currently unaccounted for. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers while we investigate this incident with local authorities.

The Coast Guard is a small organization. This tragic incident impacts not only this family, crew and station, but various members, families and units throughout the Coast Guard.

In addition to the individuals currently unaccounted for, three other Coast Guard members and their families were displaced by the fire. They are currently in a safe shelter location.

Members trained in critical incident stress management are currently enroute to support those impacted by this tragedy. We are also working with the Coast Guard Foundation and other organizations to further support our members and families during this difficult time."

The Dare County Fire Marshal will be investigating the cause of the fire.

Red Cross officials said they are helping all six families who are now dispalced.