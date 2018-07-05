The Washington Redskins’ organization made national news on May 2nd, and not in a good way.

WUSA9 was able to get an exclusive interview with two former Redskins' cheerleaders, Maya Bonello, and Tedi Tzinares.

Both cheerleaders were on the calendar shoot in Costa Rica, and denied that anyone was forced to do anything.

But when the women were asked if some ladies could possibly feel pressure after the photo shoot and possibly feel forced to go out afterwards, Bonello responded, "Sure."

Sports Director Darren Haynes asked, "Why all men, and why weren't there any women there?"

"That being said, I always had a question in the back of my mind, of why do they even need to be here in the first place?", Tzinares answered.

In the New York Times article, five cheerleaders were alleging that they were forced to pose nude, and asked to be escorts for FedEx Field suite holders.

The allegations were told by five cheerleaders that were on the team at that time, and on the calendar shoot.

Washington Redskins’ president responded to the article, and mentioned that they were looking into the situation.

RELATED: Report: Redskins' Cheerleaders tell New York Times about an inappropriate trip to Costa Rica

RELATED: Redskins president responds to cheerleader allegations of inappropriate trip to Costa Rica

RELATED: Former Redskins cheerleader says report about inappropriate trip is 'blatantly false'

Our own Darren Haynes, got an exclusive interview with two former Washington Redskins’ cheerleaders that were on that Costa Rica calendar shoot, and asked them was there any truth to the article?

The story will air at 11pm Monday evening, but you can view the full interview below.

© 2018 WUSA