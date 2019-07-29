ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Former D.C. ANC Commissioner Edward Holmes Whalen wants the right to carry a concealed handgun in Maryland because he believes his political roles and his family make him a potential target for violence.

Whalen supported by the Maryland gun rights group MarylandShallIssue.org is the plaintiff appealing the denial by Maryland State Police for a concealed carry permit to the state’s highest court.

Whalen, who already has a permit to carry a concealed firearm in D.C., works as a staff lawyer in the US Senate. His father is a retired federal judge. Both are factors that might make him a target for violence, Whalen’s appeal claims.

Second Amendment supporters hope the case paves the way toward eliminating Maryland’s strict rules giving police the power to determine who has a “good and substantial reason” to carry a gun and who doesn’t.

Whalen served as an ANC neighborhood Commissioner in D.C. from 2017 to Jan. 2019.

According to the legal brief filed with the court, Whalen lives in Northwest where he frequently crosses into Maryland.

He applied for a Maryland Concealed Carry firearms permit in March 2017.

In his application Whalen noted he “is a Republican Congressional staffer who quite reasonably has an apprehension of immediate danger” of politically motivated violence such as the shooting at a congressional baseball practice in 2017. The brief also notes reports of assaults against people wearing Make America Great Again (MAGA) hats.

While he worked for a Congressman, Whalen said he’d “experienced forceful encounters with constituents, over the telephone.”

Whalen says his Senate security clearance and father’s stature as a retired federal judge make him a potential target for terrorism.

The case argues that it’s unconstitutional for Maryland to require citizens who want to carry a gun to prove they have a “good and substantial” reason because the right is guaranteed for all citizens by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution regardless of why one might want to carry a gun.

Federal courts have been split on the issue.

In 2017, similar restrictions in D.C. were struck down by the D.C.’s US Court of Appeals, allowing Whalen to be among the first to obtain a concealed carry permit in the city after the rules were revised.

But federal appeals courts in other states including New Jersey, New York and Massachusetts have upheld “good reason” restrictions for obtaining gun permits.

Gun rights supporters are hopeful the US Supreme Court will settle the issue by late 2020.

