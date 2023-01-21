Maryland food trucks and taxi drivers are being targeted by armed robbers in neighboring areas

Police in Langley Park and Takoma Park, Maryland have reported a series of incidents with suspects robbing their victims at knifepoint.

LANGLEY PARK, Md. — Employees at a Takoma Park food truck say a man that robbed one of their workers at knifepoint could be the same suspect that is targeting independent taxi drivers in neighboring Langley Park, Md.

Takoma Park Police are looking for a man that used a hammer to force his way into the Pupuseria and Taqueria Lupita food truck and then robbed a worker at knifepoint.

The incident happened Friday afternoon in the 6400 block of New Hampshire Avenue at around 2:40 p.m.

"When he was inside, he used one of the knives that we use to cut the meat, and threatened my coworker, he said to give him the money or he would hurt her with the knife," said a food truck employee that asked to remain anonymous.

Once the victim was on the ground, they say the man took all the money from the register and stole two phones. Police say he ran out the back of the food truck, leaving behind the hammer and knife. The weapons were recovered by Takoma Park Police as evidence.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man with a thin build wearing all dark clothing a full mask. Workers say made the threats in Spanish.

Earlier that day, this independent taxi driver told WUSA9 on Friday that a man matching the same description threw a hammer at him in the neighboring Langley Park area just two miles away from food truck.

"I was taking a picture of them, and they put on their hood and they threw one of the two hammers they were carrying. Luckily I was able to move my car and they didn't hit me," said the victim.

The driver says the man in dark clothing and another suspect stabbed him on Dec. 28. The men pretended to be passengers and a couple minutes into the ride they drew knives, according to the driver.

Word about the suspects targeting taxi drivers in Langley Park has spread to the food trucks on New Hampshire Avenue. The food truck employees say that they believe the same suspect may be connected to the series of incidents.