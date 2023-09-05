Florida driver in 116-mph deadly house crash gets 27 years

Mongan was driving nearly four times the legal speed limit on Manning Road approaching Hermosa Drive in Palm Harbor in September 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Florida man who was driving his Tesla at least 116 mph before crashing into a house and killing two people in 2021 has been sentenced to 27 years in prison.

Vaughn Mongan, 45, of Palm Harbor, was sentenced Monday in Pinellas County court. He pleaded guilty in March to two counts of vehicular homicide and three counts of reckless driving with serious bodily injury.

Mongan was driving nearly four times the legal speed limit on Manning Road approaching Hermosa Drive in September 2021 when he blew through a stop sign at a T intersection, hit a grassy embankment, crashed through a fence and slammed into the Palm Harbor home, officials said. The speed limit on the road was 30 mph (48 kph). The vehicle was not on autopilot.

A passenger in the car, Travis Meisman, died in the crash. Also killed were Donna Rein and her dog, who were inside the home. Three other passengers in the car were seriously injured.

10 Tampa Bay contributed to this article.

