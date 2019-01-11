UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Upper Marlboro's Mayor Wanda Leonard announced the employment of the first female police officer of Upper Marlboro Police Department.

Cpl. Katherine de Barros, who has 26 years of law enforcement experience, was officially sworn in Tuesday night, Oct. 22 by Chief of Police David A. Burse.

Cpl. de Barros began her career with the Washington Metropolitan Police Department, and then joined the Prince George's County Police Department, where she received various praises for her role as a patrol officer.

She was then promoted to the rank of Corporal with the County Police.

Cpl. de Barros also has a vast resume of certifications and a variety of training ranging from crisis intervention to DUI detection.

“I have always loved being a police officer, and I am eager to bring my knowledge and expertise to the Town of Upper Marlboro,” Cpl. de Barros said during initiation.

“For me, working in law enforcement has never been just a job or a career," she said. "It has been a lifestyle choice, and I look forward to making a positive difference in this community.”

