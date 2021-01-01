Area hospitals welcome first babies of 2021

DMV hospitals celebrated the new year's first arrivals.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Hospitals across the D.C. area rang in the new year with the birth of some of the first babies of 2021.

A spokesperson for Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring said a baby boy was the first baby of the new year, born at 12:21 a.m.

Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center in Rockville helped an Annapolis, Maryland, family welcome a baby boy, who weighed 6 pounds.12 ounces.at 12:30 a.m. Hours later, at 2:11 a.m., Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center in Silver Spring delivered a baby boy weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces, to a Hyattsville, Maryland, family.

Medical staff tells us the moms and babies are happy and healthy, resting at the hospitals.

“The first baby of the New Year is always so exciting at our Birth Center,” said Nan Troiano, Shady Grove Medical Center’s director of Women’s and Infants’ Services.

“This special occasion is a blessing and marks the many new beginnings to come this year,” said Patricia Hudson, manager of the Birth Center at White Oak Medical Center.