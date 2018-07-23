CLARKSVILLE, Md. -- A firefighter died after falling through the floor of a Howard County home while responding to a 7-alarm fire in Clarksville, Maryland early Monday morning, Howard County officials said. Firefighters are still working to put out the massive fire.

Shortly, before 2 a.m. fire crews received a call for a possible lightening strike at a home in the 7000 block of Woodscape Drive.

When they arrived to the scene, smoke filled the air. There were three residents inside, but fire officials said they were able to exit safely.

Crews began to aggressively attack the fire from the side. That's when one of the firefighters fell through the floor of the home. Another fire team entered the home a rescued the injured firefighter and transported him or her to a local hospital. The firefighter was transported in critical condition.

Fire officials confirmed the firefighter succumbed to his or her at the hospital.

The firefighter was a 13 year veteran with River Park Fire Station in Howard County. He or she is not being identified until proper notification has been made to his family.

The home is estimated to cost $1.2 million. Although, the estimated cost of damages is unknown.

