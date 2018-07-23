CLARKSVILLE, Md. -- A firefighter died after falling through the floor of a Howard County home while responding to a 7-alarm fire in Clarksville, Maryland early Monday morning, Howard County officials said.

Shortly before 2 a.m., fire crews received a call for a possible lightning strike at a home in the 7000 block of Woodscape Drive.

When they arrived to the scene, smoke filled the air. There were three residents inside, but fire officials said they were able to exit safely.

Crews began to aggressively attack the fire from the inside. Around 2:20 a.m., one of the firefighters, Nathan Flynn, fell through the floor of the home and landed in the basement. A 'mayday' was issued and another fire team entered the home to rescue the injured firefighter.

About 20 minutes later, the rescue team found Flynn after battle heavy flames. He was transported to Howard County General Hospital in critical condition.

Fire officials said the firefighter succumbed to his or her injuries at the hospital. At 5:30 a.m., officials notified some family members of Flynn's death. His body is at the medical examiner's office.

Tragic BREAKING News: The firefighter who was injured in the fire, has now died. He was a 13-year veteran. Ffighters responded to apparent lightning strike #GetUpDC @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/EKywNel6yx — Evan Koslof (@ekoslof) July 23, 2018

He was a 13-year veteran with River Park Fire Station in Howard County.

Our Baltimore CBS affiliate, WJZ, reports that the home belongs to Dr. Janet Siddigui. She is currently running for Howard County council.

Dr. Siddiqui is a pediatrician at Johns Hopkins and has lived in Howard County District-4 for over 35 years, according to her campaign site.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation The estimated cost of damages is unknown.

Gov. Larry Hogan has ordered the flags to fly under half-staff to honor Flynn.

Fire officials are working with the family on the details of the funeral. They plan to release any additional information in this incident when its available.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story said the home was valued at $1.2 million by Zillow. We have since removed that information.

