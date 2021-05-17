75-year-old man dies in a Montgomery County fire, officials say

A 75-year-old man and his pet Golden Doodle have died in a fire that happened Monday in Montgomery County, Maryland, around 4:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of Kersey Lane in Rockville, according to county fire officials.
When fire units were still responding they were being told that there was still someone in the house, according to Montgomery County Fire and EMS.
Firefighters arrived to find a two-story single-family house, with smoke showing from the house. When firefighters were searching the house they found a man on the second floor. He was transported and later died, MCFRS said.
The fire has since been brought under control.
The fire department believes that it originated in the basement, and the cause is still under investigation.
The fire department says this was the lone occupant of the house and that the victim has not been identified as of yet.
WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more information comes into our newsroom.
RELATED: Fire in Germantown leaves one dead
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.