75-year-old man dies in a Montgomery County fire, officials say

A man and his pet dog have died in a House Fire in Montgomery County MD

A 75-year-old man and his pet Golden Doodle have died in a fire that happened Monday in Montgomery County, Maryland, around 4:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of Kersey Lane in Rockville, according to county fire officials.

When fire units were still responding they were being told that there was still someone in the house, according to Montgomery County Fire and EMS.

Firefighters arrived to find a two-story single-family house, with smoke showing from the house. When firefighters were searching the house they found a man on the second floor. He was transported and later died, MCFRS said.

The fire has since been brought under control.

The fire department believes that it originated in the basement, and the cause is still under investigation.

The fire department says this was the lone occupant of the house and that the victim has not been identified as of yet.

Update -1400blk Kersey Lane, Falls Orchard, Potomac, 2-sty House, basement fire w /entrapment, FFs located 1 person on 2nd floor, @MCFRS_EMIHS transported 1 adult Pri1 w/ LT condition, 1 dog did not survive https://t.co/ytYuj5yrvt pic.twitter.com/txSUkrqSOe — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) May 17, 2021