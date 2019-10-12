WASHINGTON — Metro Red lines are closed due to a track fire, Metro said. Metro service has stopped between Van Ness and Friendship Heights.

Metro said the fire is near Tenleytown. Additionally, officials said shuttle bus services have been requested.

Rail Transit OPS said the train that reported the track fire got stuck trying to reverse to Friendship Heights. D.C. fire is now investigating the report of a smoking track insulator between Tenleytown and Friendship Heights. Nobody was hurt, officials said.

