White Dress Project marks Fibroid Awareness month with Empowerment Experience in DC

Workshops, a patient luncheon, and a gala will be held at the Fairmont Hotel from July 15 to July 17.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — July is Fibroid Awareness Month. According to the non-profit organization, The White Dress Project, uterine fibroids affect 70% of all women and 90% of Black women by the time we're 50 years old.

The non-cancerous tumors can be debilitating, lead to blood loss, and it could make pregnancy difficult for some women. I'm lucky: I have 3 healthy daughters, but last summer I had a hysterectomy to remove an aggressive, rapidly growing fibroid.

You may remember back in November, I shared my fibroid journey along with that of 2 other women. Shortly afterward, I was invited to speak at the White Dress Project's Empowerment luncheon here in D.C. Now the organization, designed to raise awareness about uterine fibroids, returns to D.C. from July 15 to 17th. This time, they're offering 3 days of an Empowerment Experience for women living with fibroids.

“We know that it can be really difficult to kind of navigate through,” explained Jonelle Henry White Dress Project Program Director, “so we're just like, why not put together an experience for women that are managing fibroids for them to walk into an environment that's encouraging that sister-girl friendly, that's fun, that's just hopeful, that gives you some sort of resources, and options and puts you right in front of doctors, and those that can help you. We wanted to make this an inclusive experience.”