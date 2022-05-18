'Feed the Fridge' providing free baby formula amid shortage

The community meal initiative is addressing a nationwide issue. All 10 refrigerators across the DMV will have free baby formula starting Wednesday.

OXON HILL, Md. — On Thursday, Feed the Fridge will start giving out free baby formula to address the nationwide shortage.

Over the last two years, the Feed the Fridge initiative has served more than hundreds of thousands of free meals to people in the DMV. The mission that began during the pandemic was created to address food insecurity.

Now there are 10 refrigerators spread across the area where people can pick up a meal, no strings attached.

"We've assembled. What we've done is lean on our partners in the medical community and trucking community and friends we have out of state. They are buying baby formula and shipping it to us," Mark Bucher, co-owner of Medium Rare Restaurant and founder of Feed the Fridge said.

Starting Thursday, in addition to our ready to eat free restaurant prepared meals, Feed the Fridge will be including baby formula in all of our fridges. Hunger has no age limit .We are here for our communities. Feed the Fridge is the neighbor that can always be counted on. pic.twitter.com/SL0iFyvOiW — Medium Rare (@MediumRareDC) May 17, 2022

Bucher says there are some neighborhoods across the nation with more of an elderly population that have baby formula available.

"We're finding it, consolidating it and putting it in our fridge for the next three to four weeks until the supply chain issues ease up," Bucher said.

The free meal initiative launched its 10th location in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on Tuesday. The newest fridge sits right outside the Glassmanor Community Center in Prince George's County.

The new fridge is the result of a partnership between Adventist HealthCare and the M-NCPPC Department of Parks and Recreation in Prince George’s County. The group says the fridge will be stocked with meals prepared by local restaurant owners who are "growing their brands."