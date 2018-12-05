The FBI has joined the search for a missing 11-year-old girl from NE DC.

Police say Gloria Estefany Vasquez-Diaz was last seen in the 1600 block of E Street, Northeast, on Friday, May 11, 2018.

Gloria Estefany Vasquez-Diaz is a Hispanic female, with a light complexion, 4’5” in height, 95 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, black shirt and light blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Gloria Estefany Vasquez-Diaz's whereabouts is asked to call D.C. Police Department at 202-727-9099 or text 50411

© 2018 WUSA