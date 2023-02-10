x
Virginia, Maryland will have one last shot to pitch why the new FBI headquarters should go in their state, sources say

The meetings for the states to make their final pitches will happen in two to three weeks, sources tell WUSA9. And there will possibly be a decision by spring.

WASHINGTON — The governors of Maryland and Virginia were informed by the federal government Friday that it's go time – last chance.

One of WUSA9's sources on the Hill shared a letter from the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to the key politicians in Maryland and Virginia that they'll get one more chance to make their case why they deserve the new FBI headquarters.

Those meetings will happen in two to three weeks.

GSA is the federal agency that will ultimately decide whether this multi-million dollar project will happen at one of two sites identified in Prince George's County, Maryland or in Springfield, Virginia. 

You might remember this story WUSA9 broke this past December, that the massive federal omnibus spending bill got held up because of language inserted into the bill that would have taken away a significant advantage from Virginia –  the weight given to its proximity to the FBI training lab in Quantico.

The compromise was that each side would get to pitch GSA one more time on the advantages of their site.

The money has been budgeted; this thing is a go. 

A decision – sources say – by possibly late spring.

