1 dead following tractor-trailer wreck in Hagerstown

A Maryland State Trooper found the Peterbilt tractor-trailer turned over on the side of the road.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal tractor-trailer accident that happened early Saturday morning in Hagerstown.

Troopers from the Hagerstown Barrack responded to a report of a vehicle crash around 5:09 a.m. Saturday morning westbound on I-68 at the 77-mile marker.

The trooper that arrived first found a 2019 Peterbilt tractor-trailer turned over off the roadway.

According to police, 39-year-old Harpal Singh of Indianapolis, the driver of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in this crash, police said.

A preliminary investigation showed the vehicle traveled westbound on I-68 within the 77-mile marker area at the Sandy Mile Road overpass. Police say Singh drove off the right side of the roadway and overturned. Police say they do not know the reason why Singh drove off the road.