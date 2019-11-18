DICKERSON, Md. — Montgomery County Police detectives from the Collision Reconstruction Unit are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that happened last night in Dickerson, Maryland.

Officials said an initial investigation showed that a 2007 Dodge Ram 2500 was traveling south on Comus Road when a truck steered off the roadway and collided with several trees.

The driver of the truck was identified as 46-year-old Jerry Lee Ray Thompson Sr. Police said he died from his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Officials have reopened Comus Road after it was closed at Barley Field Lane for the investigation.

Police ask anyone with any tips or additional information to contact the department's Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.

RELATED: Intoxicated driver collides into police car, officer partially trapped

RELATED: Police investigate deadly single-vehicle crash in Ashburn

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.