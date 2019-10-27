WASHINGTON — Game 4 of the World Series kicked off Saturday night around 8 p.m. in the District, but that didn't stop fans from showing up in the early afternoon to start celebrating.

The Bullpen, the self-declared "original home base" of Nationals fans, opened for spectators, but stopped letting people in due to the high volume of fans in the area.

The line circled around the block as fans were eager to get in during Game 4.

They didn't take "no" for an answer during Game 3, and were seen scaling the walls of The Bullpen in order to get inside and join in on the fun.

Police presence didn't deter anyone either, and those ready for some fun still climbed the wall.

And tensions were high near Nationals Park.

Game 5 kicks off Sunday night in the city, and The Bullpen will be open for business again. World Series ticket-holders can start entering Nationals Park at 4 p.m. Sunday, so if you want to get into The Bullpen, you might want to go a little earlier.

For the updated game schedule, read below:

Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 27:Houston Astros at Washington Nationals - 8 p.m.

Travel Day: Monday, Oct. 28

Game 6: Tuesday, Oct. 29: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros - 8 p.m.

*Game 7: Wednesday, Oct. 30: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros - 8 p.m.

*if needed

